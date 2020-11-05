The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East, Nicholas Amankwah has reportedly been attacked.

Reports indicate three men were at Mr Amankwah’s home around 3 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to stage the attack.

According to the National Youth Organiser for the area, Raymond Ebbah, two of the men wielded guns while the other had a stick.

They forced their way into Mr Amankwah’s house but he managed to leave the premises on their blind side through a back door before fleeing the house by jumping its wall.

ALSO READ:

Mr Amankwah’s house.

A timely intervention by neighbours led to the apprehension of one of the suspects who has been handed over to the Wassa Akropong police.

He is currently assisting police with investigations with the others on the run.

The suspect.

Though the PC escaped unscathed, the suspect sustained injuries following attacks from eyewitnesses.