Paris Saint-Germain face a battle to reach the knockout stages after RB Leipzig came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in Champions League Group H.

The French champions were missing a number of stars including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but they offered the greater threat in an open first half.

Angel Di Maria, who was Leipzig’s tormentor-in-chief when the sides met in last season’s Champions League semi-final, opened the scoring on six minutes when he flicked home Moise Kean’s pass.

It looked like it was going to be the visitors’ night, but the Argentine missed a penalty soon after and PSG were pegged back just before the interval when their former forward, Christopher Nkunku drilled a low 20-yard shot into the corner.

READ ALSO

Leipzig improved after the break and turned the game on its head on 57 minutes when Emil Forsberg converted from the spot.

The away side were flat and lacked the urgency of the early proceedings and their misery was compounded when both Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpbembe were sent off.

The result means Group H remains very tight at the end of matchday three. Manchester United lead the way alongside Leipzig on six points. PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir have three apiece.

Next up in the pool, PSG know they need a result when they host Leipzig on November 24, while Istanbul Basaksehir visit United.