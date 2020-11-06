The National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it is very unlike him to do anything to disturb the country’s peace.

Said Sinare said he will never engage in any activity that will jeopardise the lasting peace that Ghanaians are enjoying.

According to him, contrary to reports he has no plans to foment trouble in the 2020 elections because he has no violent bone in him.

The former ambassador to Saudi Arabia said he has a decent and reputable image to protect and, therefore, will not engage in violence.

“I have been vindicated by the decision of the police to drop all charges against me. I am innocent and I have no idea about any plan whatsoever to cause trouble during the election. The allegations are baseless and must be disregarded,” he said.

Ahaji Sinare’s comments follow his invitation last week by the Accra Regional Police Command over his alleged involvement in a plot to cause chaos in the 2020 general elections.

He was reported to have given guns to some youth to cause mayhem during the upcoming elections; a claim he has disputed.

The content of the fact sheet presented in court by the police indicated that Alhaji Sinare was investigated for unlawful possession of arms.

The complaint was lodged by the Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Ahmed Tahiru.

“We all enjoy our democracy and peace, nobody should ever dream of endangering the lives of others. I am for peace…I will protect the peace of Ghana with all my might,” Alhaji Sinare added.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional leadership of the National democratic Congress subsequently suspended Ahmed Tahiru for misconduct.