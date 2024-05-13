Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has called on the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the actions of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) regarding the recent controversy surrounding the discovery of a significant sum of money at the residence of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to him, EOCO allowed the warrant authorizing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to retain the funds to expire, after which the money was returned to Cecilia Dapaah without a proper investigation.

He emphasized the need for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into EOCO’s handling of the incident.

Dr Bonaa believes such an investigation would shed light not only on EOCO’s actions but also on other pertinent issues within the anti-fraud agency.

He further emphasized that there are numerous issues occurring within EOCO that are yet to be disclosed to the Ghanaian public, and expressed hope that a thorough investigation will bring these matters to light.

“I’m calling on the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament to institute a probe into the Cecilia Dapaah cash saga. I have a feeling EOCO is not telling us the truth. I now can say with certainty that EOCO has also become the headquarters of corruption.”

“There’s the need to investigate what happened between these two institutions under the executive; EOCO and Special Prosecutor are all under the Attorney General, and so to have EOCO being handed the file to investigate this under money laundering which falls under them, and to have them come back to tell us that they couldn’t do anything about it is mind-boggling, and so as citizen and not a spectator I will ask Parliament to institute a probe into them,” he said in a social media video.

“There are a lot of things going on at EOCO that some of us find unfortunate. The boss of EOCO is not telling Ghanaians the truth, she is telling us half-truths about the money we are talking about,” Dr Bonaa stated.

In the past week, both EOCO and the OSP have been in a public dispute regarding their roles in investigating the origins of a significant sum of money discovered in the residence of the former Sanitation Minister.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has openly criticized EOCO, alleging that the organization lacks the motivation to thoroughly investigate the situation.

READ ALSO: