Former Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, has expressed her anger towards the handlers of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

She criticised the recent release of videos and pictures showcasing branded vehicles associated with the Vice President, stating that it was damaging to his image.

Madam Afeku believed that the timing of the vehicles’ emergence, particularly amid discussions about the country’s hardships, displayed insensitivity on Dr Bawumia’s part. She expressed disappointment and stated, “I would have expected better from them.”

Mr Afeku emphasised the sensitivity of the current situation and mentioned the ongoing IMF board meetings. She felt that the Vice President’s handlers had not done a good job, considering the economic challenges faced by the people.

While acknowledging the necessity of political logistics, she suggested that the vehicle display could have been arranged discreetly during the night, rather than in broad daylight.

She criticised the optics, stating: “The situation we are in now is that pensioners are picketing at the Finance Ministry, and if the second gentleman…drives through town in broad daylight, where there are angry people around, that will go against the party, and not just the candidate.”

Bawumia-branded campaign trucks

In Madam Afeku’s view, the handlers had made a mistake given the current mood of the people.

“I would say that the handlers goofed, in all humility, because the situation we are in, the people are not in the mood to see party paraphernalia now.”

These comments were made during an interview with Oyerepa TV on May 18, 2023.

ALSO READ: