James Kofi Annan, the defendant in a defamation case brought by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued a public apology and retraction.

The case, which originated in Winneba District Court, had Mr Annan accused of defaming Mr Afenyo-Markin with baseless allegations.

On March 20, 2020, Mr Afenyo-Markin filed the defamation suit against Mr Annan after the latter implied in a press statement that he suspected Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s involvement in a malicious scheme to deposit GHC100,000 into his bank account, aiming to falsely incriminate him.

The Winneba District Court, presided over by His Worship Isaac Oheneba Kuffuor, ruled in favour of Mr Afenyo-Markin on August 28, 2020, stating that Mr Annan’s statement was defamatory.

As part of the court’s judgment, Mr Annan was ordered to publish a retraction and unqualified apology on prominent media platforms, including JOY TV, ADOM TV, UTV, and relevant online media portals. Additionally, he was directed to pay damages and costs amounting to GH¢ 25,000.

Although Mr Annan fulfilled the payment of damages and costs promptly, he faced challenges with the publication of the retraction and apology. Only one media house adhered to the court’s order, while others failed to publish the required statement.

Subsequently, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin sought legal recourse by bringing an application before the Winneba High Court, requesting that Mr Annan be held in contempt for non-compliance with the court’s orders. On May 17, 2023, the Winneba High Court issued an order demanding an unqualified apology from Mr Annan within eight days.

In an effort to demonstrate his commitment and respect for the court’s orders, Mr Annan has now issued a comprehensive apology and retraction. He acknowledges that his previous statement had no basis or evidence linking Mr Afenyo-Markin to any malicious scheme. Mr Annan expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to Mr Afenyo-Markin’s person, reputation, and associates and unequivocally retracts his previous statement.

Below is his full statement and the court order:

On 20th March 2020, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin brought a case of defamation against me (James Kofi Annan) in the Winneba District Court.

I had then alluded in a press statement that I suspected him (Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin) that he was behind a scheme of GHC100,000 that was maliciously deposited into my bank account to incriminate me. The import of his (Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s) case was that, by authoring the said statement, I had defamed him in the minds of right-thinking people.

On the 28th day of August 2020, the Winneba District Court presided over by His Worship Isaac OhenebaKuffuor, (as he then was) entered a judgment in favor of Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin. In the view of the court, the statement I made was defamatory of Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin. The court subsequently made the following orders:

That I should publish on JOY TV, ADOM TV, UTV, and relevant online media portals a retraction of the publication, and to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff. That I should pay damages and costs of GH¢ 25,000.

In fulfilment of the above order 1, I wrote to the media houses involved, to publish retraction and apology. Unfortunately, only one media house carried the apology and instruction.

In the meantime I have already paid the damages and cost in full to the plaintiff in fulfilment of the above order 2.

Subsequently, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin brought an application to the Winneba High Court, asking the court to commit me to prison for failing to carry out the orders of the court. The Winneba High Court on Tuesday May 17, 2023, gave orders that I render unqualified apology to Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin within eight days.

Now the Unqualified Apology and Retraction

To further demonstrate my commitment and respect for the orders of the High Court, Winneba dated 17th May 20223, and to show sincerity in my apology and retraction, I hereby submit forpublication on your network, a retraction of the full statement, and an apology, in the following terms;

I James Kofi Annan state that the statement I authored, which you published on 17th March 2020 on your network was without basis; That the statement I made, that I suspected him, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin in a GHC100,000 scheme to incriminate me, as mentioned in the said press statement, had no evidence whatsoever, and that I had no reason to make those comments; That I should never have made that statement about Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin. That I sincerely render an unqualified apology to Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin for any inconvenience the said statement I authored may have caused his person and or his reputation or his associates. That I retract the statement I made in its entirety without any reservation. That the above retraction and apology is made by me without any reservation.

Please kindly find attached the orders of the court, for your records.

Thank you.