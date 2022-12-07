Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned a year older on December 5, 2022.

As part of celebrations to mark her special day, she visited her hometown, Ejisu, Abankuro, to make some donations.

She donated a 10-unit modern toilet and a borehole to the residents of the Ejisu community.

Jackie Appiah, who turned 39, was spotted displaying her Adowa dance moves as she arrives at the venue to make some donations to her people.

The people greatly welcomed her with two Adowa dancers welcoming her while dancing and showing off their moves.

They wrapped Jackie in a full piece of kente fabric as she majestically follows the dance moves of the Adowa dancers on the ceremony grounds.

However, the part of the video that caused a massive stir was when one of the dancers ditched her dance moves for money that was being splashed on Jackie Appiah.

