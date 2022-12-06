Jackie Appiah has constructed a 10-unit public toilet (water closet) for the people of Abankro, a town near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The award-winning actress, who hails from the town, handed over what she described as a modern toilet facility as part of activities marking her birthday on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The actress turned 39 years old.

Besides the photos she shared online, Jackie travelled with a large entourage to her hometown via Kumasi to celebrate her new age with her people.

In addition to the public toilet, the actress donated a newly constructed borehole for the town.

She also gifted student mattresses, school bags, food, and toiletries, among other items, to the people.

Jackie Appiah redefines glamour in stunning birthday photos

Videos from the ceremony show Jackie being welcomed in pomp and pageantry.

Check out some of the videos from Jackie’s birthday celebration below as captured and credited to ronnieiseverywhere_official: