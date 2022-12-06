Actress Akuapem Poloo has shared some fond memories of colleague Jackie Appiah as she marks her birthday.

Jackie celebrated her last year of her thirties yesterday, December 5, and well-meaning fans have united to celebrate her.

Akuapem Poloo is one of the many to shower sweet words on the legendary actress, and attached to her epistle some throwback photos.

Since the first time they met on a movie set of ‘Sala’ in 2016, Poloo said she has admired her senior colleague’s work ethics and private life.

The throwback photo captured Poloo posing beside Jackie who was enjoying a bicycle ride.

Other photos saw Poloo looking at Jackie with admiration at an event they were both billed to attend.

Poloo indicated Jackie has always been sweet to her anytime they meet, unlike other celebrities who look down on her due to her controversial nature and poor grammar.

She prayed for long life filled with happiness for Jackie Appiah.