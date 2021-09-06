Cardi B is officially a mum of two!

The ‘I Like It’ rapper, 28, and husband Offset, 29, welcomed their second child together, a son, on Saturday, September 4, Cardi announced on Instagram Monday.

Cardi shared the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset looked lovingly down at their son while the ‘WAP’ singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

“9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi and Offset are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi first revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.

After the trio finished “Straightenin,” Cardi joined the group for “Type S—.” Appearing onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi’s burgeoning belly.

Cardi captioned an Instagram photo announcing the happy news that went live simultaneously with the performance. She and Offset wed in September 2017.

During a July appearance on the live radio app Stationhead, Cardi shared how she told husband Offset about her pregnancy plus the Migos rapper’s reaction.

The “Up” artist said she started to show pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi said she noticed her “mouth started to get watery” and she was experiencing headaches and carsickness.