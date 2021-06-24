Some robbers, who were escaping with a stolen car, have been arrested after being involved in a road crash at Ode Remo, Ogun State.



The suspects, who allegedly snatched a Toyota Camry at gunpoint in Ondo State, were heading to Lagos when they were involved in an accident.

According to reports, the owner of the vehicle made a report at the police station that five men dressed as police officers accosted him on the road.

He said they began interrogating him, and all of a sudden, one of the men held him at gunpoint and they threw him out of the car.

The police impersonators, who fled with the stolen car, were involved in an accident while driving on top speed.

Operatives of Ode Remo police divisional headquarters said the command was informed of an accident involving five persons, in a car that matched the stolen one.

ALSO

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, they arrived at the scene and transported the men to the hospital.

Two, who are believed to have less impact of the crash, fled before the police arrived; two others, Sunday Emmanuel and Idris Ibrahim were badly injured and the last suspect, Emeka John passed on.

The surviving two will be remanded into police custody when discharged.