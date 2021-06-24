A second-year student of Amankyim Senior High School (SHS) has allegedly committed suicide at Akrokeri Bobrase in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The student, Kwaku Frimpong aged 20, was found hanging dead in his room on Wednesday.

Speaking to Adom News, the deceased’s grandmother, Ama Duku, who expressed shock at the incident, said master Frimpong prepared supper.

“After giving part to his younger brother, he kept the rest in his room but I needed to use the pot to boil water and had to go for it from his room.

“But the door was locked and when I forced it open, I saw him hanging dead,” she said amid tears.

The Assemblyman for Bobrease electoral area, Clifford Amakye, who also expressed shock at the incident, has urged the police to investigate the death.

Meanwhile, master Frimpong’s friends, recounting fond memories of him, said they were yet to come to terms with the news of his demise.

They said he was a calm person and they did not expect him to die that way.