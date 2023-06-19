A private car went up in flames in the noon hours of Sunday, June 18 on the Bole-Bamboi highway following a mechanical fault.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the driver of the saloon car detected a malfunction and parked on the shoulders of the road as he awaited a mechanic.

After a while, he managed to drive to a mechanic shop at Sawaba, and as the car was being attended to, it lit up in flames.

The mechanic was reportedly welding the absorbed pipe when it reacted to other elements to produce fire.

The Bole District Fire Service personnel were called to the scene to salvage the situation. However, the car was burnt beyond repairs before they arrived.

No casualty was recorded.

