Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical.

The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.

Talks went into the night with Hudson-Odoi’s representative – his brother Bradley – able to convince Leverkusen to take the deal on the terms Chelsea wanted.

Sky Sports News was told last week that there was late interest from another German club – but the player’s preferred destination is Leverkusen.

Hudson-Odoi and his representatives listened to all offers and spoke to a number of clubs before deciding Leverkusen presented the best option for his development.

As many as 20 clubs – both in England and in Europe – were thought to have been interested in signing Hudson-Odoi earlier this summer.

The forward came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has two years left on his current contract, scoring 16 goals in 126 appearances since his first team debut in 2018.

He came close to joining Borussia Dortmund on loan last summer – only for Chelsea to block the move on Deadline Day.