Chelsea are close to finalising an agreement with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has already agreed personal terms for the proposed move, 90min understands.

90min revealed earlier this month that Aubameyang has given the green-light after considering whether to leave the Camp Nou less than 12 months after joining Barcelona from Arsenal.

The former Gunners captain made the switch on the last day of the January transfer window. But with Robert Lewandowski signed this summer and the club needing the money to resolve other ongoing issues, it had been made clear to the Gabon international he can leave,.

Aubameyang emerged as Chelsea’s top striking target earlier this summer, and the deal is now close to completion with the 33-year-old gearing up for a medical with the Blues.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Chelsea would ideally like the deal completed by midday on Friday to enable him to feature against Leicester on Saturday – but that may not happen.

Either way, it seems that Aubameyang’s final game for Barcelona came on Wednesday night when he scored in a 3-3 charity friendly clash with Manchester City.