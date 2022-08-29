Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has assured that his side will beat Nigeria at their home grounds to book a place in the Africa Nations Championship [CHAN] next year.

Ghana gained an advantage in the tie by beating the Super Eagles B 2-0 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers.

Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj scored in the second half to ensure Ghana gets a resounding win.

Speaking exclusively to Asempa FM after the game, the former Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea gaffer insisted he and his charges will not allow Nigeria to overturn the results in Abuja, saying the Black Galaxies are qualifying for the tournament.

“We are done with the first leg; we will be going back to the drawing board with my able assistant coaches tomorrow before we depart Ghana on Thursday.

“We also have some friendlies before the return leg, we will plan for a strategy because we cannot sit down for the Nigerians to overturn two goal deficit. We will make sure we win or fight for what we have to qualify the team in Nigeria. For sure we are qualifying for CHAN,” he added.

Ghana has missed out in the last three editions and are close to making a return to the tournament. The second leg of this tie comes off next Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Galaxies are expected to leave the shores of Ghana on Thursday evening.