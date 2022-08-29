The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the government of unleashing mayhem on residents of their strongholds,

The National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, says its members have come under a lot of injustices in the last few years.

He made this known at the NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday, August 28.

The NDC Chairman cited the recent impasse between the residents of the Manya and Yilo Krobo municipalities and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to back his allegation.

He urged the legal practitioners in the party to avail themselves to fight the injustices.

“There have been issues of human rights abuses which are targeted at some of our people in our strongholds. The recent ones being what happened at the Yilo and Manya Krobo areas.

“Military officers were deployed to the area to unleash violence and brutalities on these innocent people. The narration from the people is most unfortunate to say the least. These are strongholds of the NDC and I think we have to send teams to support.”

The National Leadership of the party recently embarked on a working visit to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo areas.

This was part of an ongoing membership drive and reorganisation activities in the Eastern Region.

The party in a subsequent statement called for the immediate withdrawal of the military personnel used in the installation of prepaid meters.

“We hold the view that the military-backed forced installation of prepaid meters in the area without proper community engagement and sensitisation was completely unnecessary,” it said.