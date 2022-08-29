The Eastern Regional (ER) Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended George Krobea Asante on his appointment as Deputy National Communications Director.

This comes after the NPP appointed a new set of persons to serve as deputies to its newly elected National Executives.

The appointment, according to the release on August, 26, was to support with the running of affairs of the party.

In a statement issued by Evans Osei Yeboah Tsooboi, the ER Communications directorate congratulated Mr Krobea on his new role.

“Mr Krobea has been a valuable member of the region’s communications team over the last decade and has contributed immensely to its growth and relevance over the years,” the directorate noted.

Read the full statement below:

EASTERN REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS TEAM CONGRATULATES MR. GEORGE KROBEA ASANTE

The Eastern Regional Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) congratulates Mr. Krobea Asante on his appointment as Deputy National Communications Director.

Mr. Krobea has been a valuable member of the region’s communications team over the last decade and has contributed immensely to its growth and relevance over the years.

We have no doubt whatsoever that Mr. Krobea will perform beyond expectation judging from his incredible performance in previous roles including as Head of Corporate Communications for Metro Mass Transit Ltd, Presiding Member for Birim North District Assembly, Assemblyman among others.

We wish Mr. Krobea the very best in his new role.

Congratulations once again.

…Signed…

Evans Osei Yeboah TSOOBOI

(ER Communications Director, NPP)