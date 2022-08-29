Ibrahim Mahama, the astute Ghanaian entrepreneur who is a brother to former President John Dramani Mahama, has been spotted having a relaxing weekend at the lake side.

The weekends are usually meant for unwinding and rejuvenation and Mr Mahama definitely understood the assignment.

In series of stacked posts shared on his official Instagram page, Mr Mahama was spotted enjoying a jet boat ride all by himself.

It was a jet boat that had a cream and brown interior that was plush and luxurious. In one photo, from his facial expression he was enjoying the breeze while in another photo he was spotted being on his phone while on the jet boat.

