Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, has left his role as manager of Aston Villa’s U-23 side ‘to concentrate on his role’ with the Ghana national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Boateng was temporarily appointed as part of the Black Stars technical team ahead of the nation’s World Cup qualifying play-off with Nigeria. Following the Black Stars’ qualification to the Mundial, he was handed a permanent appointment till December 2022.

With less than three months to the start of the mundial to be staged in Qatar, the former Netherlands player left the junior side of the English club as he looks to focus on the Black Stars job.

A statement posted on his official Instagram page confirming his decision read: “Leaving Aston Villa after three wonderful seasons was not an easy decision but having the opportunity to coach my country at the World Cup was too good to turn down. I have learned so much and I’m grateful for the time spent at this beautiful, amazing club. I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their wonderful support and I wish the club every success in the future. As for now I will concentrate on my role as the Assistant Coach of Ghana ahead of the World Cup.”

Boateng was recently seen with Crystal Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp after a league game.

He will play a role alongside head coach Otto Addo, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and technical director Chris Hughton when the Black Stars begin preparations for Qatar.

Ghana, who are housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.