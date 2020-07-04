Lawyer Martin Kpebu has made a request to President Nana Akufo-Addo to review his decision on asking the Auditor-General to take accumulated annual leave and call him back to office.

Mr Kpeku says although the Constitution makes provisions for public officers to proceed on leaves, Mr Domelevo’s case could have been handled better.

“The President should call him back and then moving forward, every year, they should come up with a plan…this is not the time for him [Domelevo] to go on leave,” he said on Joy FM’s Top Story

Mr Domelevo on June 30, 2020, was directed by the President to take his accumulated annual leave of 123 working days.

A statement from the Presidency explained that the decision was based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General, but there have been concerns from the public on the matter.

Mr Kpebu has admitted that the Constitution makes provision for public officers to proceed on leave, however, he says the President asking the Auditor-General to proceed on a leave at this time does not serve the best interest of the country.

“The Constitution envisages that a worker should rest but at this time that the Auditor-General has been given a very critical national assignment is not the best time for him to go on leave,” he said.

“In some cases, the employer engages the employee by asking when he or she wants to take the leave.

“When that is done and the employee doesn’t take the leave, it’s up to the employer to engage the employee,” he said.