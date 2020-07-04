The Auditor-General‘s (AG) office has expressed satisfaction about documents regarding Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo‘s $1 million Kroll deal.

This comes a few days after the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo began his accumulated leave following a directive from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A statement from the Acting AG, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, explained it arrived at the conclusion following an inspection of the documents.

The statement added both parties could now go back to the High Court for proceedings to continue.

“We wish to state that we are satisfied with the processes and therefore propose that the lawyers inform the Supreme Court accordingly to enable both parties to go back to the High Court to continue with the proceedings in that court,” he statement read.

Mr Osafo-Maafo superintended over the payment of $1 milion to Kroll and Associates Limited for some consultancy services.

Using a single-source procurement process, the United Kingdom Company was contracted in 2017 to “review electronic evidence, identify assets abroad and manage a joint Civil and Criminal Assets recovery process.”

By September 2018, $1 million, the equivalent of GH¢4.86 million was made to the company as full payment for its services.

However, the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo challenged the arrangement with the explanation that by Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the contract required parliamentary approval because it involved a foreign company.

Mr Domelevo also said Mr Osafo-Maafo’s reply to his queries over the contract with Kroll Associates to provide consultancy services was unsatisfactory.

Read the full statement below: