President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the appointment of the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, for an additional two years.

The extension was announced in a notice from the Audit Service dated June 19 and addressed to all staff.

The notice noted Mr Asiedu was originally due for statutory retirement on August 1, 2024.

The Audit Service has congratulated the Auditor General on the extension of his appointment.

