Dr Randy Abbey is confident the Black Meteors will make it to the 2024 Olympics in Paris ahead of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team secured a qualification following a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria.

The Black Meteors suffered a disappointing loss to South Africa in the third-place playoffs of the 2019 AFCON, which cost them a spot in the Olympic Games.

However, with the U-23 AFCON set to take place in Morocco from June 24 to July 8, Dr Randy Abbey believes this tournament presents a chance for the team to rewrite the narrative of their previous setback.

According to the Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, he remains confident in the abilities of coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical team to guide the team to success.

“They were very unlucky in 2019, I mean where we missed the penalty against South Africa, which was quite unfortunate,” he told Citi Sports.

“I see the technical team very focused, Ibrahim Tanko is someone I know pretty well, he takes his work seriously, together with Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.

“Despite the fact that it is a tough group, I am confident Ghana will qualify for the Olympics in Paris,” he added.

The Black Meteors will leave the shores of Ghana on Monday to open camp in Egypt on Monday to continue preparations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana has been housed in Group A alongside, Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

READ ALSO