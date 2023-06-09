Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, says it will be an achievement for his side to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games but they are also aiming to win the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana is part of the eight countries that will battle for the trophy in Morocco later this month.

The Black Meteors are pitched against Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A.

While most Ghanaians are hoping the team will prioritise a spot in the final three to help them earn a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the gaffer of the team says they will also not shy away from the opportunity to lay their hands on the ultimate.

“The last time we were at the AFCON, we were all disappointed because we were one penalty away from qualifying for the Olympic Games,” he told Asempa FM.

“This time around, I am confident we had quality players during the qualifiers we played. We are one of the eight teams that could win the trophy.

“If we qualify [for the Olympics] it’s good but we will still try to win the cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors will depart Ghana on Monday for Egypt to continue their preparations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana’s football team last played at the Olympic Games during the 2004 edition which was held in Athens, Greece, where the team suffered a group stage exit despite picking up four points from three games.

Tanko named a provisional 29-man squad to leave for Egypt with eight players set to be dropped before the start of the competition.

The tournament will kick off from 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

The first three nations will get their ticket for the Summer Olympics in 2024.

READ ALSO