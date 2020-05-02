Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor may pocket $50,000 as signing on fee as the new coach of the senior national team, if all things remain the same in terms of his benefits.

The former Ashgold, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer, who was drafted into the national team in October last year as an assistant ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and South Africa, was named as the coach of the senior national team earlier this year after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) failed to renew the contract of Kwesi Appiah.

After three months of taking up the job, the 45-year-old signed a two-year deal after weeks of speculations.

Coach Akonnor, among other benefits, is likely to take home a $25,000 monthly salary, $50,000 signing-on fee, free accommodation and an official vehicle.

The former Black Stars skipper was expected to receive the same $35,000 salary and a signing-on fee of $200,000 as his predecessor, but that is not likely to happen.

Coach Akonnor was expected to be tested for the first time against Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers but the match has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Coach Akonnor, who has also coached Dreams FC, has been tasked by the Ghana FA to end the country’s 38 years trophyless jinx in 2021 in Cameroon.

And after failing to qualify for the last edition of the FIFA World Cup, the country’s football governing body has charged the gaffer to qualify the country for the Mundial that will be hosted in Qatar in 2022.