Top radio presenters Jon Germain and Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, have parted ways with media giant, EIB Network.

The duo have been with the Network being managed by ace broadcaster Kwabena Anokye Adisi aka Bola Ray for well over five years.

On May 2, 2020, they both took to their social media handles to announce their exit.

“I am happy to announce that after 5 years and 9 months of being with STARR FM & the EIB family, we have decided to mutually part ways,” Germain, who is also a musician, announced.

He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who worked with me from the Drop off to The Zone..And everyone who tuned in to my shows. All the best.”

KOD stated: “After 5 straight years at EIB, we mutually parted company last Thursday. It’s been 5 awesome years with an amazing family. From Live FM, my love child as Head of events & host of 360 Live (I truly enjoyed my days at Live with the youngsters) & later moving to Starr to host the Zone & Starr Dive, it’s been a fabulous learning curve.

“I’m indebted to the Duffour family, my brother & friend Bolaray (since our mid-teens), Von, gorgeous Emaline, Jeffrey De Gea (who walked me through a lot), Miss Nancy Adobea Anane & my fav marketing & sales family…. our daily KOD tales ( Selassie Tettey Kekeli Gloria Hogba)….. and the last year with my old friend, the gorgeous Cookie & DJ Vyrusky on Starr Drive, it’s been an awesome trip.

“I want to say thanks to the EiB family for believing my capabilities & the fab times.

“A break from radio is in order after 24 years right?

“From Monday, you can catch me at NINETEEN57 off the Oxford Street from 10:am.

“May God bless us all.”