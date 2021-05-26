The Enchi District Magistrate court has sentenced a businesswoman to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months for insulting a Police Officer.



The convict, Comfort Blankson, 38, in default will serve nine months imprisonment.



The court, presided over by Eric Baah Boateng, further cautioned her to desist from such acts.



She earlier pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare said that, the complainant, Michael Kofi Owusu, is a Police Chief Inspector stationed at the Enchi Police post.



He said on March 28, 2021, at about 0630 hours, complainant was in his bungalow when he heard the convict raining insults on him to wit “useless chief inspector who cannot take care of his children, his daughter should cross the River Densu and see.”



Detective Inspector Agyare said the complainant went out of his bungalow and asked why she was behaving rudely towards him.



The Prosecution said madam Blankson then told the complainant that “it would be prudent if you can advise your daughter to quit her relationship with my husband.”



He further said the complainant, who could not bear the verbal abuse any longer, reported the incident to the Police.