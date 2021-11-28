Buses carrying 202 foreigners intercepted at Aflao

Buses conveying 202 foreigners were intercepted by the Aflao Immigration Service on Saturday, November 27.

The foreigners, mostly citizens of Niger, were held up at the Aflao main border after officers were alerted of their movement to different parts of the country.

According to sector commander of the Immigration Service, Assistant Commissioner Frederick Baah Doudu, 92 foreigners were arrested by the defence intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces and 110 by the Immigration Service.

Investigations by the officers revealed that majority of the foreigners were without valid travel documents.

A fraction of the foreigners, who were Nigerians, were escorted out of the country.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor, who was at the scene, commended the officials for swiftly responding and carrying out their duties with diligence.

He noted that government is committed to ensuring that issues of illegal entry into the country becomes a thing of the past.

“I am happy the officials intercepted these people despite the challenges faced with their jobs especially those in the hinterlands and hard to reach areas but I urge them to continue with the good work and help protect the borders, ” the MCE said.

He, therefore, appealed to the authorities to make available enough logistics and personnel to enable the team work effectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Lugudor has urged residents to always be ready to volunteer information of illegal activities around the borders to the immigration service.

Transport companies were urged to know the identity of commuters and report to security operatives those with suspicious identities.

f

He told JoyNews that the assembly in collaboration with the Immigration Service has started mopping up all illegal immigrants in Ketu South as part of efforts to rid the state of possible security threats ahead of the Christmas festivity.

Mr Doudu has, meanwhile, encouraged members of the community to support the task force by notifying them of suspicious activities.