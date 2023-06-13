Political analyst Dr Osei Bonsu has criticised the presidential candidates vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership in the 2024 presidential election for soliciting public support to fund their campaigns.

According to Dr Bonsu, it is not right for the NPP aspirants to raise funds for their internal campaign, as contesting for the party’s flagbearership is a personal decision that should be self-funded.

He questioned how candidates who cannot raise money for their own internal competition would be capable of helping the party raise funds for the general election.

Dr Bonsu emphasised that fundraising should only occur after a candidate has won the race and the party has determined its leader.

At that point, all party members should come together to support the chosen candidate in raising campaign funds.

He expressed strong opposition to the idea of fundraising for internal party elections, stating that it should not be encouraged in the country.

One of the 11 aspirants competing for the NPP presidential race, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has launched a fundraising initiative called ‘Ketewa Bia Nsua’ to gather financial support for his campaign to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

However, Dr Bonsu, speaking on the Burning Issues show on Adom FM with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, dismissed the idea as inappropriate.

When asked about the chances of the aspirants in the presidential race, Dr Bonsu responded, “I have not conducted any scientific research on the candidates, but based on what we observe and hear, I believe the contest is primarily between Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.”

In response to Dr Bonsu’s statements, Mr Kwadwo Poku Nsafoa argued that the analyst’s opinion should be seen as just that—an opinion.

Mr Nsafoa emphasised the importance of voting based on issues and electing individuals who have the capacity to positively impact the lives of the people.

He called for a shift in mindset away from treating elections as popularity contests and instead focusing on the candidates’ abilities to bring about meaningful change.

