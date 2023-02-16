Three Nigerian musicians have been selected by the National Basketball Association (NBA) to headline the 2023 All-Star Weekend.

The musicians are Grammy-winning artiste Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer and producer Tems and singer Rema.

The three celebrated acts will headline the 72nd NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

NBA made the announcement on Wednesday, February 15.

The event will come off on February 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT.

Following their performance, the NBA family will honour LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

Prior to the game, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft (7:30 p.m. ET).

Also, American actor Vin Diesel, the star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.