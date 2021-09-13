Multiple award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, is the latest to fall in love with the craft of budding musician Black Sherif.

Burna Boy has been captured on several occasions jamming to Black Sherif’s breakthrough song, ‘Second Sermon.’

The African Giant, as he calls himself, was captured soaking the music in a plane, together with his crew.

The second time, he was listening to the same music in his room, while flaunting his plush living room and customised watch.

Though not being able to sing the Twi versus, Burna attempted to rattle the lyrics of the song which has since generated over five million views on Youtube.

Burna Boy’s love for the song has coined speculations that a Nigerian-Ghanaian collaboration is brewing.

This comes after Tiwa Savage also expressed love for Black Sherif when they met face-to-face about a week ago.