Ghana’s security and defense forces have taken up positions along the border with Burkina Faso following weeks of terrorist violence in nearby communities of the neighbouring country.

The terrorists were said to have launched the attacks targeting pro-government militia forces who were recently recruited to support the Burkinabe security forces in the fight against terrorism.

These attacks in the southeastern Boulgou province have pushed hundreds of displaced Burkinabes across the border into Ghana for refuge, raising fears that the militias who are being sought after by terrorists might have joined the fleeing civilians to Ghana.

The Upper East regional security council held an emergency meeting with top security commanders of the national special forces on the ground to reassess the situation along the border.