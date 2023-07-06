The final funeral rites and burial of Callistus Amoah, the police officer killed in a bullion van attack at Ablekuma in Accra, will take place on July 14 and 16, according to his family.

Pre-burial funeral rites will be held at the National Police Academy and Training School at Tesano, Accra on Friday July 14 from 8:30 am.

The body is expected to leave Accra in the twilight of Friday 14th July 2023 to his hometown either by road or air transport for the final funeral rights on Saturday 15th February 2023 at Kologo-Navrongo followed by his burial.

The late Amoah will be buried in his hometown Navrongo in the Upper East Region of northern Ghana.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, July 16 at the St. Mathew Catholic church at Kologo.

