Amanda Amoah, the wife of Callistus Amoah, the young police officer who tragically lost his life during an attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra on Thursday, June 22, has expressed her anguish as she learned about her husband’s death through a television broadcast before receiving an official notification from the police administration.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Amanda recounted the sequence of events leading up to the devastating news.

She revealed that she had been in conversation with her husband just a few hours prior to the fatal incident.

“My dad called and informed me that he had received a message on his phone stating that a police officer had been shot dead at Ablekuma. He mentioned that it was the same route Callistus took because they often went to Anyaa and Ablekuma. So, we immediately switched on the TV, and the news was already circulating.

“After attending a programme, I tried calling him, but his number wasn’t connecting. Then, at 12 pm, I called again to let him know that I couldn’t complete what I was doing, but I was being asked to pay GH¢150. He responded and said it was okay, but shortly after, he called back and informed me that the network wasn’t stable, so he would send the money later.

“Within 10 minutes, he called me again to confirm that he had sent the money. Consequently, I went and withdrew the amount. By 1:40 pm, I had finished, and I called him to check on him, but he didn’t answer. I assumed they were busy with the cash counting and thought he would call me back once he was done.”

These heart-wrenching words from Amanda Amoah shed light on the devastating moment when she discovered her husband’s tragic fate and the overwhelming emotions she experienced during that time of uncertainty.

