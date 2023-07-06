Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of collaborating and performing on the same stage with his longtime rival, Shatta Wale.

The dancehall superstar expressed optimism that such a collaboration would happen in due time, albeit with a touch of humour.

During an interview on Asaase radio, Stonebwoy said he was of the belief that a collaborative project between himself and Shatta Wale could see the light of day.

“But you know everything happens with time and I don’t want to sound political,” the ‘Activate’ hitmaker said on the show.

Stonebwoy, 35, who is currently promoting his latest album, ‘5TH Dimension’ in a lighthearted manner remarked that collaborating with Shatta Wale might require some negotiation, particularly regarding the production of high-quality music videos.

He humorously stated, “So that collaboration nu, we go fight for like one hour before it will happen.”

Acknowledging their respective influences as powerhouses in the Ghanaian music scene, he expressed hope that they could come together to create something impactful.

“As I sit here, I believe in a clean heart and I know that as powerhouses as the two of us are, we can shake the ground,” he told the show host.

Stonebwoy also emphasized the importance of timing, hoping that the collaboration with Shatta Wale who has equally released a 2023 album, MAALI would neither be too late nor too early for the collaboration to take place.

“And I hope and pray that it doesn’t become too late or it doesn’t become too early,” Stonebwoy added.

The once-archrivals, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale reconciled after a highly publicized brawl at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) four years ago.

The incident led to Stonebwoy brandishing a gun, resulting in their arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

Since then, there has been a growing chorus of calls from entertainment pundits and the general public for the two artistes to put their differences aside and collaborate on a song.

Many hope to witness the transformation of their rivalry into a positive and inspiring musical alliance.