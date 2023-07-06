Jordan Ayew beleives he and Andre have more to give the senior national team, the Black Stars, despite them nearing the end of their national team careers.

Jordan and his senior brother have played for the national team for the past decade.

Jordan has played 90 times for the senior national team, since his debut in 2010 while Andre has made over 100 appearances for the senior national team.

And according to the Crystal Palace forward, they still have more to offer to the team.

“It’s like a kid’s dream come true. We’ll enjoy it, it’s not going to last forever but we are enjoying it and know that we still have more years,” Jordan said to GTV Sports.

The brothers are top five in Ghana’s all-time appearance list and have played together at two World Cup campaigns, including Qatar 2022.

“It’s always a pleasure to play alongside my brother.”

They have also worn the same jersey at club level – twice – with Marseille and then Swansea in 2018.

Jordan will turn 32 in September, while Andre will be 34 in December.