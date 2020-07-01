

Supporters of incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim, Andy Appiah-Kubi and Kojo Baah Agyemang, a former MP for the area, have reportedly clashed.

The tussle between the two opposing factions is reported to have happened at the Agogo registration centre.

It is unclear how the issue developed but the confrontation between the two factions resulted in a gun battle between police officers and an unidentified man believed to be a supporter of Mr Kojo Baah Agyemang.

According Adom News‘ reporter Isaac Adomako, the unidentified supporter of Mr Baah Agyemang was chased to his residence where the gun battle between him and the police ensued.

He, however, managed to escape from the grips of the police and is currently on the run.

According to Isaac Adomako’s report, an ‘okada’ driver returning home after a hard day’s work was hit by a stray bullet from the gun battle and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Watch the video below for more: