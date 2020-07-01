Chief Executive Officer of Sekondi Hasaacas, Paa Kwesi, has registered his displeasure about the cancellation of the 2019/20 football season.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, June 30, announced its decision to cancel the season because of coronavirus.

The FA were hoping to convince the government to resume football behind closed doors but the proposal tabled before Covid-19 management team was rejected.

President Akufo-Addo then extended the ban on contact until July 31.

It is unknown when football will officially return to the country.

“Hasaacas has a chance of returning to the Premier League but with the decision of the FA, we can’t play in the Premier League next season,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We were expecting the FA to inform us about the proposal they tabled before government but they failed to do that.

Sekondi Hasaacas CEO, Paa Kwesi

“They did not consult any of the clubs to get to know if we are capable to test our players or not. No consultation was done and I am stunned with the decision of the FA.

“We [Sekondi Hasaacas] are disappointed in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) because they have failed all the clubs.

“For me, they must compensate the club because it is not easy to play 13 matches and along the line, you will be told the season has been cancelled.

Football came to a standstill mid-March. Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold have been named by the FA to represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Hasaacas were occupying the 4th position in the Division One League.