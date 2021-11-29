New Patriotic Party National Chairman hopeful, Asamoah Boateng, is not pleased with the ill attitude between the Minority and Majority members of Parliament.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Monday, he stated that both sides should dialogue and take the collective interest of the nation at heart.

“We should put this in perspective, the COVID-19 has changed a lot of things. We should relax and rather focus on the poor,” he said.

According to Mr Boateng, “government wants to introduce an economic policy to solve the economic hardship in the country. However, the opposition party is making it difficult to cooperate with the Majority of Parliament.

“The Minority in Parliament are now making it difficult for us in Parliament after they gained 137 seats. They want to test our resolve,” he noted.

To him, the confusion in Parliament was as result of their performance to maintain more of their seats in the 2020 elections, hence he is anxious of correcting it if he is elected as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

