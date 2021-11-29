The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has suggested to the government to present another budget statement.

This, according to him, is because the one presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is full of errors aside not capturing the concerns of Ghanaians.

Notable among them was President Akufo-Addo’s name which he said was wrongly spelt in paragraph 85.

He made the comments on his Twitter page, stating a new budget could avoid minor interventions the District Chief Executives can talk about.

Notably among them was some eight institutional toilet facilities completed under the Zongo Development Fund, donation of 100 tricycles, 80 mechanised boreholes.

He wrote: The opportunity to present a new 2022 budget cannot be such a bad idea, after all. Apart from incorporating major concerns of the Ghanaian public which the NDC caucus has been re-echoing in Parliament, the government should take advantage and tidy up the document.

For example, it is quite embarrassing that paragraph 85 captures our President’s name wrongly.

His revelation has generated diverse and hilarious reactions with many describing it as good advice while others say it’s a shame for him to type such things.

Meanwhile, Parliament on Friday rejected the 2022 budget which was presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021.

Though the Majority was not present to participate in the exercise, the Speaker said their absence could not prevent the House from proceeding with the business of the day.

