The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has denied allegations that he destroyed the farms of some poor farmers in Kwahu, in the Eastern Region.

The allegations surfaced in a viral video shared on social media, where the farmers called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the government to address the issue.

In a press statement released on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Acheampong said the allegations were “malicious, wicked, and staged to tarnish my image.”

“My attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media and on some news portals alleging that I have destroyed the farms of some poor farmers, ostensibly to appropriate their land.

“The said video is malicious, wicked, and staged to tarnish my image as a Member of Parliament, Minister of State, and well-known entrepreneur with an interest in the hospitality industry,” he said.

He explained that, his office lobbied for the construction of two bypass roads in Nkwatia Kwahu, one to Asakraka (5 km) and another to Bepong (3.4 km). These roads are designed to alleviate traffic congestion and offer an alternative route to travellers.

However, the construction of these roads inevitably affected some farmers, Acheampong said.

He assured that all affected farmers will be duly compensated, following established protocols for road projects of this nature.

Mr. Acheampong said the project cannot and should not be construed as a road project to benefit his personal or business interests, urging the public to disregard the allegations raised against him in the video.

He assured that the bypass road project when completed will benefit the entire community.