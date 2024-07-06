The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has explained that the proposed GH₵1.50 feeding grant per pupil will take effect from the second term of the 2023/2024 academic year.

According to the National Secretariat, the increment is in accordance with the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement of the Government.

In a statement, GSFP said it is working diligently with the Gender Ministry to ensure the timely release of funds by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to clear outstanding arrears at the new rate in the coming weeks.

The statement explained that, the recent payment for first-term arrears, based on the previous rate of GH₵1.20, covered 58 cooking days as per the 2023 Budget.

The Secretariat acknowledged the challenges faced by caterers and confirmed that the new rate of GH₵1.50 per pupil per day will be applied in the next payment.

Caterers experiencing issues with underpayment or no payment are urged to report to their Regional Coordinators for prompt resolution.

“We sincerely appreciate your ongoing cooperation and understanding despite the delays,” stated Siiba Alfa, Head of Public Relations at GSFP.