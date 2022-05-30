Fresh details involving the murder of an Accra-based lawyer, Richard Badombia, have emerged as the brother of the deceased has given first-hand information to JoyNews.

Michael Badombue, who had joined his brother to embark on the journey from Accra to Jirapa in the Upper West Region, said the incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday on the Bole-Bamboi Highway in the Savannah region.

According to him, about 300 meters from the police barrier, they saw three men using a torch to signal them to stop.

“When we were approaching them, my brother asked me if they were police officers. I said no, but he slowed down anyway,” Mr Badombue told JoyNews.

He added that once his deceased brother slowed down, one of the robbers just shot at him; causing the car to veer off the road and subsequently crashed into a tree.

“The blood of my brother was just gushing out and splashing on me in the car. We were four people in the car and the robbers came after us. They tried to open the car but they couldn’t.

“I just closed my eyes and pretended as though I was also dead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police have noted that they have mounted a manhunt for the three suspected armed robbers.

Community members within Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri have been alerted to assist Police with relevant information that could lead to the identity and arrest of the suspects.

“We will do whatever it takes to get these miscreants arrested and brought to justice,” the Police said.

Also, a member of the NDC and private legal practitioner, Edudzi Tamakloe, has paid tribute to the lawyer; noting that his murder broke his heart.

“My deepest condolences to your immediate family and the Umbrella family. You were so dedicated to the fight in the last election. National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo presented this certificate to you last year. Please Rest In Peace,” he wrote.