A 32-year-old Dominic Kwame Ofori, popularly known as Koliko, has been fatally stabbed in a fight over a woman at Akyem Achiase of the Eastern Region.

Koliko was murdered by his friend, identified as Kofi Kwakye, with kitchen knife during a misunderstanding over a girlfriend snatching accusation.

An eyewitness, who gave an account to Adom News, said the two had previously been involved in a fight over the same issue.

However, the latest tussle saw Koliko being stabbed severally in the chest area.

Information gathered indicated that the suspect is currently at large after receiving a hint his friend succumbed to his wounds.

However, his wife has been arrested following a tip-off to the police that she was helping him relocate from the area.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the mortuary for preservation as investigations continue.