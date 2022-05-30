A 32-year-old Dominic Kwame Ofori, popularly known as Koliko, has been fatally stabbed in a fight over a woman at Akyem Achiase of the Eastern Region.

Koliko was murdered by his friend, identified as Kofi Kwakye, with kitchen knife during a misunderstanding over a girlfriend snatching accusation.

An eyewitness, who gave an account to Adom News, said the two had previously been involved in a fight over the same issue.

However, the latest tussle saw Koliko being stabbed severally in the chest area.

Information gathered indicated that the suspect is currently at large after receiving a hint his friend succumbed to his wounds.

However, his wife has been arrested following a tip-off to the police that she was helping him relocate from the area.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the mortuary for preservation as investigations continue.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR