The Savannah Regional Police Command says it has mounted a manhunt for three suspected armed robbers responsible for the murder of an Accra-based lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi Highway over the weekend.

The deceased, Richard Badombue, was heading for Jirapa with two family members when they were stopped by the men who immediately shot him.

A statement issued by the Police revealed that the victim was driving a Hyundai Accent saloon car when the incident occurred.

“When they got to a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities, three armed men emerged from the bush and signalled them to stop and while slowing down, one of the robbers shot and killed the driver.

“We will do whatever it takes to get these miscreants arrested and brought to justice,” the Police assured in the statement.

Already, residents within the Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities have been alerted to assist the Police with relevant information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and private legal practitioner, Edudzi Tamakloe has paid tribute to the lawyer; noting that his murder broke his heart.

“My deepest condolences to your immediate family and the Umbrella family. Your were so dedicated to the fight in the last election. National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo presented this certificate to you last year. Please Rest In Peace.”