Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has begun a nationwide campaign tour to meet with NPP Delegates.

The meeting which begins today, 30th May 2022, will afford him the opportunity to articulate his message of hope and unity, as he also shares his vision for the party with the delegates.

Dubbed Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign, Mr Ntim will start with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions.

“My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority,” Mr Ntim said in a statement he released ahead of the tour.

Mr Ntim added that his campaign will focus on strengthening the NPP party, creating equitable opportunities for all members and rewarding loyalty and hard work.

“My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favour in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the ‘8’ and elect me as your next National Chairman,” he added in the statement.