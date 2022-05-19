Brother to late Kumawood actor, Nana Osei Tutu has shared details about his health condition prior to his death.

Ernest Obiri Yeboah said his late brother complained of severe pains in the throat before his health deteriorated.

Tutu passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2021 in his hometown at Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti region.

The sudden demise of the veteran actor took many social media users by surprise.

ALSO READ:

There has been a lot of speculations about his cause of the death. Some have alleged that, he was cursed.

To put matters to rest, the actor’s younger brother said TuTu only complained of throat pains.

Mr. Obiri Yeboah said the late actor’s condition worsened and could not eat or drink for three weeks before he died.

“My brother suffered a lot. He did not eat or drink for three weeks even though he liked food a lot. He felt no pain on his body except in his throat” he said.

Watch video below for more