The Greater-Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Parker Odarlai is predicting a landslide victory in the upcoming internal elections.

The NPP man who is seeking re-election in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said he will poll 70 percent of the total votes cast.

Aside his track record, he believes his relationship with party supporters will work the magic for him.

To him, the voting day is not going to be an election but his endorsement.

“Everyone has their own weakness and strength but I will say this will be an overwhelming endorsement for me. I will make over 70% of the total votes and I mean it. If someone doesn’t vote for me, then it means they have been deceived,” he bragged.

Mr. Odarlai Parker is hopeful delegates in the region will renew his mandate to lead the party to victory and recapture lost seats in Greater Accra region in the 2024 general elections.

