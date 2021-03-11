Hans Peter Lasu, younger brother of a woman who allegedly fell to her death at her East Legon home, has said he suspects a foul play.

According to Mr Lasu, the deceased, Lillian Dodjoe was someone he shared daily motivational messages with but did not receive any from her on Saturday, a situation he described as strange as all attempts to reach out also proved futile only to hear of her death.

Statements from the deceased’s husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe, suggested he was asleep when the incident occurred, adding that he was awoken by the screams of his wife.

The husband told the police that he suspects she slipped from the staircase and fell to the ground which led to her unfortunate demise.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Mr Lasu claimed it took the husband more than six hours to reach out to the family.

“He claimed the incident occurred around 3:am and whatever being the case, he should have informed the family but waited till about 9:30am to inform my dad that her daughter had been rushed to Lister Hospital,” he said.

Mr Lasu explained his dad had to rush from Sogakope after he received the news only to arrive in Accra to be told she had been transferred to the Police Hospital.

“It is believed my sister was pronounced dead on arrival at Lister so I don’t know why he was hiding the details but on our blindside, the body was already in the mortuary,” he recounted amid tears.